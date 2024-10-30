Eagles Celebrate Halloween at the Nest by Welcoming Huskies

October 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to move back over .500- and record a winning home stand- as they host a Rouyn-Noranda Huskies team making their only visit of the season to Centre 200 tonight.

The Eagles saw a six game win streak come to an end with a loss to Bathurst on Friday, but prior to the loss the Eagles bested Moncton on Sunday & the Titan on Thursday at Centre 200. Tonight's game is a rematch of a thrilling 3-2 shootout win the Eagles recorded in Rouyn-Noranda on October 11th.

That night Jacob Newcombe was the shootout hero. The Cape Breton captain has helped lead the way on the scoresheet as well, along with defenseman Tomas Lavoie who has 12 poitns in ten games, and goaltender Jakub Milota who has posted a .947 save percentage over his last three games.

Rouyn-Noranda has one of the more impressive offenses in the QMJHL to start the season, led by three forwards producing at more than a point a game: reigning QMJHL scoring champion Antonin Verreault (23 points in 14 games), the leading scorer among all rookies and all imports Lars Steiner (22 points in 14 games), and Bill Zonnon (19 points in 14 games), who is ranked by some scouting services in the first round for the 2025 NHL draft.

Zonnon was given a "B" ranking by NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list, indicating a player who could be chosen in the second or third round of the NHL draft. Huskies goaltender Samuel Meloche was given a "C" ranking (indicating a fourth or fifth round choice), but he's now battling for playing time with the return of former QMJHL first rounder Kyle Hagen, who has stopped 54 of 57 shots over two games.

The Eagles will be celebrating Halloween early at the Nest, as fans are encouraged to come to the rink in costume. All youth & children tickets are 50% off!

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/spvcE

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31210/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

Eagles Celebrate Halloween at the Nest by Welcoming Huskies - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.