Eagles Trade Goaltender Ruccia to Charlottetown

June 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded goaltender Nicolas Ruccia to the Charlettown Islanders in exchange for a 2nd round draft pick in 2026 and a 5th round pick in 2027.

The finalized trade details will be made official come the August 1st trade period.

"This was a very hard decision to make, as Nicolas has been a huge part of our organization for the past four years. I am happy that we were able to come to an agreement that will keep him in this league for his final season. We can't thank him enough for all he has done for our team," said General Manager Sylvain Couturier.

Prior to the trade, Ruccia was the longest serving member of the Eagles roster, having played in the last four seasons for the club. Over that stretch, the 20-year-old has played in 152 games. This past season, Ruccia had a career high 21 wins, a 2.58 goals-against average and and .910 save percentage.

The entire Eagles organization would like to thank Nicolas on all his has done for the club over the past four years and we wish him luck in the future.

