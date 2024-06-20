Eagles Sign Eight Free Agents for Summer Training Camp
June 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
Ahead of the Cape Breton Eagles rookie training camp beginning August 17 in Sydney, the club has signed eight free agents to major junior tryouts.
The players signed include: Tyler Seymour, Malcolm MacDonald, Brady Matheson, Cohen Pictou, Owen Bell, Sam Rocca, Samuel Deveau and Manny Strong Tyler Seymour
Position: Forward
Born: September 26, 2006 (17-years-old)
Hometown: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Last Team: Sydney Rush U18
Stats: 38GP 17G 24A Malcolm MacDonald
Position: Forward
Born: March 29, 2007 (17-years-old)
Hometown: Coxheath, Nova Scotia
Last Team: Sydney Rush U18
Stats: 38GP 14G 17A Brady Matheson
Position: Forward
Born: July 3, 2007 (16-years-old)
Hometown: Glace Bay, Nova Scotia
Last Team: Sydney Rush U18
Stats: 36GP 10G 11A
Cohen Pictou
Position: Defence
Born: March 18, 2006 (18-years-old)
Hometown: Antigonish, Nova Scotia
Last Team: Cape Breton West Islanders U18
Stats: 37GP 8G 19A Owen Bell
Position: Forward
Born: July 21, 2007 (16-years-old)
Hometown: Antigonish, Nova Scotia
Last Team: Cape Breton West Islanders U18
Stats: 36GP 10G 12A Sam Rocca
Position: Forward
Born: August 20, 2007 (16-years-old)
Hometown: French Lake, New Brunswick
Last Team: Fredericton Caps U18
Stats: 35GP 8G 15A Samuel Deveau
Position: Forward
Born: March 08, 2007 (17-years-old)
Hometown: New Brunswick
Last Team: Northern Moose
Stats: 34GP 2G 20A Manny Strong
Position: Goalie
Born: Dec. 02, 2006 (17-years-old)
Hometown: New Waterford
Last Team: Sydney Rush U18
Stats: 25GP 3.78 GAA .899 SV%
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2024
- Eagles Sign Eight Free Agents for Summer Training Camp - Cape Breton Eagles
- Eagles Trade Goaltender Ruccia to Charlottetown - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories
- Eagles Sign Eight Free Agents for Summer Training Camp
- Eagles Trade Goaltender Ruccia to Charlottetown
- Eagles Schmitt Nominated for Hockey Gives Blood Award
- Joseph, Culligan Join Eagles Staff for 2024-2025 Season
- Joseph, Culligan Join Eagles Staff for 2024-2025 Season