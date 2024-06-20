Eagles Sign Eight Free Agents for Summer Training Camp

June 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Ahead of the Cape Breton Eagles rookie training camp beginning August 17 in Sydney, the club has signed eight free agents to major junior tryouts.

The players signed include: Tyler Seymour, Malcolm MacDonald, Brady Matheson, Cohen Pictou, Owen Bell, Sam Rocca, Samuel Deveau and Manny Strong Tyler Seymour

Position: Forward

Born: September 26, 2006 (17-years-old)

Hometown: Sydney, Nova Scotia

Last Team: Sydney Rush U18

Stats: 38GP 17G 24A Malcolm MacDonald

Position: Forward

Born: March 29, 2007 (17-years-old)

Hometown: Coxheath, Nova Scotia

Last Team: Sydney Rush U18

Stats: 38GP 14G 17A Brady Matheson

Position: Forward

Born: July 3, 2007 (16-years-old)

Hometown: Glace Bay, Nova Scotia

Last Team: Sydney Rush U18

Stats: 36GP 10G 11A

Cohen Pictou

Position: Defence

Born: March 18, 2006 (18-years-old)

Hometown: Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Last Team: Cape Breton West Islanders U18

Stats: 37GP 8G 19A Owen Bell

Position: Forward

Born: July 21, 2007 (16-years-old)

Hometown: Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Last Team: Cape Breton West Islanders U18

Stats: 36GP 10G 12A Sam Rocca

Position: Forward

Born: August 20, 2007 (16-years-old)

Hometown: French Lake, New Brunswick

Last Team: Fredericton Caps U18

Stats: 35GP 8G 15A Samuel Deveau

Position: Forward

Born: March 08, 2007 (17-years-old)

Hometown: New Brunswick

Last Team: Northern Moose

Stats: 34GP 2G 20A Manny Strong

Position: Goalie

Born: Dec. 02, 2006 (17-years-old)

Hometown: New Waterford

Last Team: Sydney Rush U18

Stats: 25GP 3.78 GAA .899 SV%

