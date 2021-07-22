Eagles Sign ECHL Rookie of the Year Matthew Boucher

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Matthew Boucher to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Boucher led all ECHL rookies during the 2020-21 campaign with 25 goals and 52 points in 59 games with the Utah Grizzlies, he would also finish sixth among the league's first-year players with 27 assists. That production led Boucher to be awarded the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL's Rookie of the Year.

In addition, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound winger also enjoyed a two-year stint at the University of New Brunswick, where he posted 31 goals and 29 assists in 57 total contests, finishing at a combined plus-minus rating of +32 and helping the Reds capture the 2019 University Cup. Prior to that, Boucher spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts, Drummondville Voltigeurs and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In 241 total QMJHL contests, the Los Angeles, California native netted 96 goals and 96 assists and spent his final two seasons as the Remparts' team captain.

Boucher attended the development camp of the Avalanche in 2018 and is also the eldest child of former NHL All-Star and Stanley Cup Champion, Phillipe Boucher, who skated in 748 total NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the San Jose Barracuda, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

