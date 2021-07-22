Abbotsford Canucks Sign Chase Wouters to AHL Contract

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Chase Wouters to an AHL contract.

Wouters, 21, recorded 22 points (10-12-22) and 31 penalty minutes in 21 games with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, capping off a five-year WHL career spent entirely with Saskatoon.

Serving as the Blades' captain for the past three seasons, Wouters completed his WHL career as the longest-tenured captain in club history and registered 181 points (75-106-181) in 280 career games with Saskatoon. He also contributed six points (2-4-6) in an additional 10 postseason games.

On April 28, 2021, Saskatoon Blades General Manager Colin Priestner announced that the club would be retiring Wouters' No. 44, making Wouters just the seventh player in franchise history to receive that honour. A native of North Battleford, SK, Wouters represented Team Canada (Canada Black) at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, winning silver, and again at the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championship.

