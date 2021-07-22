Condors Sign Dino Kambeitz to AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed RW Dino Kambeitz to a one-year, AHL/ECHL deal for the 2021-22 season.

Kambeitz, 21, played 211 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for Victoria and Lethbridge compiling 92 points (42g-50a). Last season with Lethbridge, the Parker, Colorado native had 20 points (6g-14a) in 21 games.

The Condors open the 2021-22 season on Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. A full schedule is expected tomorrow.

JERSEY & EQUIPMENT SALE SATURDAY!

Join us Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena for the annual jersey and equipment sale. It is the first opportunity to purchase 2021 Pacific Division merchandise along with game worn jerseys, sticks, gloves, and other player equipment.

