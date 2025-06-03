Eagles Complete Six Deals During First Trade Window of 2025-26ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ²

June 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles had a busy day of trades on Tuesday as the QMJHL opened its first trade window of the 2025-2026 season ahead of the league entry draft this weekend in Quebec City.

The biggest deal of the day saw the Eagles acquire 18-year-old forward Reece Peitzsche and a 9th round draft pick in 2026 from the Shawinigan Cataractes in exchange for pick #149 in this year's draft and a 3rd round pick in 2026.

Peitzsche (Beaverbank, NS) scored eight goals and 15 assists in 57 games last year, in what was his third career QMJHL season.

Prior to being acquired by the Cataractes during the 2024 winter trade period, Peitzsche played two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Eagles received picks #27 (Sherbrooke) and #40 (Saint John) in this year's draft from the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a 1st round pick (Chicoutimi) in the 2026 draft.

The 27th pick was then sent to the Moncton Wildcats in addition to a 2026 7th round pick (Halifax) in exchange for pick #25 in this year's draft (Charlottetown).

To complete the trade of forward Nathan Plouffe dated January 4, 2025, the Quebec Remparts sent the Eagles a 5th round pick in 2026.

To complete the trade of forward Emile Ricard dated December 16, 2024, the Eagles received pick #32 and a 3rd round pick (Chicoutimi) in 2026 from the Chicoutimi Saugeneens. The Eagles sent pick #55 (Rimouski) in this years draft and a 2027 2nd round pick (Chicoutimi) back to the Sags in return.

To conclude the trade of forward Lewis Gendron from December 16, 2024, the Eagles received a 2027 2nd round pick (Cape Breton) from Sherbrooke in exchange for pick #32 (Chicoutimi) this year.

The next trade period, if necessary, will be open on Thursday morning from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM EST.







