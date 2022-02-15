Dynamic Duo Return Home to Honkers

February 15, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to announce two more returners to their 2022 roster. Outfielder Otto Grimm and infielder Ben North will keep their talents in their home state for the second consecutive summer.

Grimm, a native of Bemidji finished last season tied with fellow returner Jack Colette for the team lead in homeruns. He was a regular in the Rochester lineup, playing in the second most games for the Honkers last year. When he was in the lineup, he was usually on-base, posting a .354 on-base-percentage and finishing top 5 on the team in walks. The left-handed hitting outfielder enters his redshirt junior season at the University of Minnesota where he's posted a .407 on-base-percentage in 25 games as a Gopher.

"I'm excited to have Otto back in Rochester," said manager Andrew Urbistondo. "He brings positive energy to his teammates and to the game while playing as hard nose as you can get."

North, who grew up an hour away from Rochester in Woodbury joined the Honkers in July last season. In 21 games he recorded 19 hits and drove in 12 runs. The 19 year old infielder had his best game last year on July 23rd against the La Crosse Loggers where he went 1 for 4 with a HR, 4 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 12-10 Honkers win. North enters his first season at Creighton University, the East Ridge high school product was ranked as the 17th overall player of the 2021 class in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

"Ben will be a great asset for us on the infield," said Urbistondo. "Both smooth hands and a very smooth swing will find himself in some clutch spots for the Honkers this summer."

The Rochester Honkers start their quest for the sixth Northwoods League title on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field. Connect with the Honkers on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.