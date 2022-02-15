Growlers Sign Another Local Kid: Gavin Brasosky Joins 2022 Roster

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have added another local kid to their 2022 roster. Gavin Brasosky, a Kalamazoo native, will be joining the Growlers from the University of Tennessee for his first season in summer ball.

Brasosky graduated from Portage Central high school in 2021, where he earned his scholarship to play for the SEC powerhouse Tennessee Volunteers. Brasosky was ranked as a top 10 prospect in Michigan and the top 500 of recruits nationally.

The 19-year-old left-hander boasted an 88 mile per hour fastball as just an 18-year-old in his high school playing days, with the average for a pitcher at that age and level around 82 miles per hour.

After his first season with the Vols, Gavin will have a full year of development under his belt, guided by seasoned head coach Tony Vitello. In the past, Tennessee has produced top-tier MLB pitchers like R.A. Dickey and Garret Crochet. Gavin joins Mattawan native Carson Byers as another local kid to take the field for the Growlers in 2022.

