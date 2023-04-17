Dust Devils Back Tomorrow

April 17, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Your Dust Devils are back home at Gesa Stadium this week for a six-game series with the Spokane Indians, affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. This week's series features the first two day-games of the season, the return of Thirsty Thursday, our fantastic Postgame Fireworks, and our Dutch Bros Youth Clinic on Sunday.

Coca-Cola Tuesday

For the series opener, you can grab $2 21oz Coca-Cola products all game long!

Weenie Wednesday Day Game

Vern's Food Service

It's our first day game of the year, with gates open at 12:30pm and first pitch at 1:30pm. Hot Dogs are just $2 throughout the game thanks to Vern's Food Service!

Students and teachers save!

Show school ID and get $5 General Admission or $8 Upper Box tickets.

Thirsty Thursday

It's the return of Thirsty Thursday at Gesa Stadium! Starting at gates open we'll have 12oz Domestic and Premium beers for just $3 and $4, as well as 21oz Coca-Cola products for $3.

Viñeros de Tri-City

The Dust Devils will play as the Viñeros de Tri-City for the first time this season, donning alternate caps and uniforms as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion campaign.

Family Feast Night

Bring the kids and save on concessions with our Family Feast Night deals! Hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, laffy taffy ropes and Coca-Cola products are just $2 throughout the night.

Postgame Fireworks

Cascade Natural Gas

Stick around after the action for our spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show thanks to our friends at Cascade Natural Gas.

Youth Clinic & Day Game

Dutch Bros.

Do your kids want to learn the game from the best? We're hosting a youth baseball/softball clinic!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.