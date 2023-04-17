AquaSox Return Home with Two Game Win Streak

HILLSBORO, OR: The Everett AquaSox (3-5) kept the base paths busy with 12 hits and 12 walks while Sox pitchers held the Hillsboro Hops (6-3) hitless over the final six innings on the way to a 9-2 win. It was the second straight win as the Sox outscored the Hops 29-9 over the weekend to close out the six-game series.

The Hops recorded their only three hits of the game, all singles, on consecutive at-bats to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Channy Ortiz was the first to reach base with an infield hit down to third base. Jonathan Guzman moved Ortiz over to second with a line drive base hit into right field. Wilderd Patino then loaded the bases with a bunt single down the first base line. Ortiz scored the game's first run on a sacrifice fly out to right field while Guzman scored one batter later on Gavin Logan's sacrifice fly out to left field to give the Hops a 2-0 lead.

The Sox matched the Hops sacrifice RBI's with two of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Alberto Rodriguez scored Everett's first run on a Hogan Windish ground out followed by Tyler Locklear scoring on a Ben Ramirez ground out to even the game at 2-2. The AquaSox then moved out in front when Charlie Welch smashed a line drive off up back to the mound and off the foot of pitcher Marcos Tineo. The ball deflected over to third base, enabling Axel Sanchez to come home and the Sox led 3-2 after four innings.

Welch would drive Sanchez home again in the top of the sixth inning on a single into left field, giving the Sox a 4-2 advantage. The Sox would score two more runs in the sixth inning. Ramirez would score the next run on a wild pitch to make it a 5-2 game. The AquaSox then pulled off a double steal as Randy Bednar came home when Hops catcher Ramses Malave attempted to throw Harry Ford out at second base. Bednar's run put the Sox out in front 6-2.

Sanchez scored his third run of the game in the seventh inning on a RBI single off the bat of Sanchez for a 7-2 score. Sanchez added a couple RBI to his stat line the following inning with a two-run single that scored Rodriguez and Locklear for the final two runs of the game.

AquaSox pitchers also had an all-around outstanding performance. Reid VanScoter had his longest outing of his professional career, going six strong innings, allowing only three hits, two earned runs, no walks and three strikeouts. VanScoter retired the last 12 batters that he faced after giving up three consecutive singles in the third inning. Relievers Luis Curvelo, Michael Flynn and Ty Adcock each pitched one hitless inning to close out the game. Four different AquaSox batters finished the game with two or more hits. Sanchez was two-for-four with a walk, HBP, double, three runs, two RBI and two steals. Ramirez was three-for-five with one run, two RBI and a stolen base. Welch was two-for-four with a walk, and two RBI. Jonatan Clase went two-four-five with a walk.

Bednar reached base three times by going one-for-three with two walks, a run and two stolen bases. Rodriguez and Locklear both scored two runs.

WRAPPING IT UP:

The AquaSox closed out the weekend leading the Northwest League in the following offensive categories: On-base percentage (.369), doubles (17), triples (4), walks (52, tied with Hillsboro) and stolen bases (21). AquaSox players that lead the league in statistical categories include Hogan Windish (3 home runs), Harry Ford (11 walks, tied for first), Jonatan Clase (4 doubles, tied for first). The Sox pitching staff also leads the league with a team ERA of 2.99.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against our friends from the north, the Vancouver Canadians starting on April 18. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment.

