Dust Devils Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

February 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Los Angeles Angels are excited to announce the 2023 Dust Devils coaching staff.

Returning as Manager this season is "Cactus" Jack Howell, who led the Dust Devils through the 2022 season, his first in the Tri-Cities. Howell played 11 years in Major League Baseball, nine coming with the Angels organization. He was a member of the Angels 1986 AL West Championship team. Howell also had a very successful stint in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. Playing for the Yakult Swallows, Howell won the 1992 Central League MVP and led the NPB in home runs and batting average. "(I'm) excited for the 2023 Dust Devils season," Howell shared. "So grateful to be invited back as the Manager. An amazing and conscientious staff will be with me to help develop the Angels players. See you all soon."

Joining Howell's staff is another familiar face, third year Pitching Coach Doug Henry, who has coached with the Dust Devils each season of the Angels affiliation. New to the staff this year will be Hitting Coach Ryan Sebra and Coach Trevor Nyp, each of whom coached at Inland Empire with the Low-A 66ers in 2022. Strength Coach Luis Cervantes returns for his second season, along with Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year, Dylan Culwell.

"We are excited to welcome Cactus Jack and our entire field staff to the Tri-Cities for the 2023 season," said Dust Devils Vice-President and General Manager Derrel Ebert. "We look forward to working with them to bring an outstanding, fun-filled season of Dust Devils baseball."

A couple of 2022 Dust Devils coaches have found new homes within the Angels' organization this year; Coach Jack Santora, who spent two years in the Tri-Cities, has joined the AAA Salt Lake Bees in the same role. Former Hitting Coach Brian Rupp has taken on the position of Coach for Low-A Inland Empire.

The Dust Devils kickoff the season with Opening Day 2023 at Gesa Stadium on Thursday, April 6th. Ticket packages are still available, starting at just $109. Ticket packages can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789 or by visiting www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from February 16, 2023

Dust Devils Announce 2023 Coaching Staff - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.