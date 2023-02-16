AquaSox Announce 2023 Bookmark Contest Winners

February 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce our 2023 Reading Program Bookmark Contest winners! We received hundreds of entries into the contest and thank everyone who entered. Our winners are all participants of the Everett AquaSox "Hit A Home Run in Reading" program.

The winners are: Rowan (Age 8) - Mill Creek Elementary, Cayn (Age 8) - Columbia Elementary, Joeylyn (Age 11) - Monte Cristo Elementary, Priscilla (Age 8)- Cedar Wood Elementary.

For over a decade, the AquaSox have been facilitating a free, local, incentive-based program encouraging kids to read daily. This past year, we had over 10,000 kids participate from various elementary schools in the area. Teachers, Librarians, and PTA coordinators from each school partnered with the AquaSox and assisted with implementing the program to encourage independent reading as a foundation for lifelong learning.

If you would like more information about the reading program and how to get your school connected, please reach out to our Director of Community Relations, Nellie Kemp at [email protected]

Special thanks to Sound Transit and Port of Subs for their support of this program.

