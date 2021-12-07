Durham Bulls Unveil New Uniforms for Upcoming 2022 Season

New Durham Bulls home jersey

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today unveiled new uniforms to be worn for the upcoming 2022 season, the franchise's 26th season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Replica jerseys are now available at the Ballpark Corner Store and can be ordered online: https://bit.ly/3xZX7oB.

"We're very excited to be returning to an iconic look in our franchise's history," said Durham Bulls Vice President, Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "Many players went on to great success in their careers after wearing these jerseys in the 1980s and 1990s, and we look forward to the next group of players to follow in their footsteps."

Both home white and road gray jerseys are modeled after the Bulls' historic look dating back to the 1980s, featuring the iconic Classic Bulls logo found on jerseys from 1980 into the 1990s, and prominent in the Greatest Movie of All-Time "Bull Durham", as well as orange, white, and blue stripes on the sleeves and collars. It is a look previously worn by notable players and coaches from this time period include Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (1992) and Atlanta Braves World Series-winning manager Brian Snitker, and will be worn by baseball's future stars passing through Durham.

The alternate blue jersey, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, December 10, embraces the City of Durham's moniker as the "Bull City", featuring Bull City script on the front. The uniform's sleeves features patterns incorporating many of the Durham's landmarks, including the Lucky Strike Water Tower, Eno River, in addition to numbers, symbols and other ties such as the 919 Area Code, The Triangle, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Bull Durham, The Greatest Show on Dirt, and more.

The Bulls will debut their new fit and begin their Triple-A National title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. Game times and promotions for the 2022 season will be announced on a later date. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

