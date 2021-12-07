Inaugural "WooSox Winter Wonderland" Debuts at Polar Park this Saturday, December 11, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WORCESTER, MA - Polar Park will be the site of the Inaugural "WooSox Winter Wonderland" this Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event is open to families and fans of all ages and provides an exclusive opportunity to purchase WooSox '22 "Tickets Under the Tree," commemorative holiday ticket gifts that will be redeemable for 2022 home games after the New Year.

The family-friendly event includes free hot cocoa, egg nog, chocolate chip cookies, and Table Talk Pies. Red Sox Alumni Sam Horn and Lenny DiNardo will be on hand to meet fans, take pictures, and sign autographs (Sam from 11 a.m.-12 noon and Lenny from 1-2 p.m.).

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog, all of whom will be on hand to take photos, sign autographs, and give free hugs.

The WooSox Baseball Store will be open for those seeking new, fresh merchandise for Christmas.

Fans can take a stroll around the ballpark's concourse, decorated for the holidays, accompanied by Christmas Carols and the aromas of the season.

Some traditional ballpark fare will be on sale at concessions stand, and the innovative WooSox Market, with selections of vegan, vegetarian, and kosher items, will debut its break-through technology that invites fans to "Grab, Tap, and Go" without having to check out. Developed by Standard Cognition, the first of its kind shop at a ballpark or entertainment venue promises to enhance the fan experience.

"This celebration of the holiday season is likely our last time to get together as one during this beautiful Inaugural Season," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We seek to shower our fans with the spirit we feel this time of year, a spirit our fans have showered upon us all year long. We hope to show our appreciation and gratitude for a magical season in this 'Wonderful World of Worcester.'"

The Worcester Red Sox were twice honored at the start of Baseball's Winter Meetings this week-as baseball's CommUNITY Champion and for their Latinx outreach through their "Los Wepas de Worcester" campaign. Fans will be able to see and take photos with both trophies.

In the climate-controlled DCU Club and on the Hanover Deck, the club will present such activities as Corn Hole, coloring Smiley holiday pages, and letters to Santa.

Fans can enter Polar Park at Rodenhiser Gate C on the corner of Madison and Washington Streets.

In conjunction with Toys for Tots and the Worcester Fire Department, the WooSox encourage fans to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child to be placed in the Toys for Tots donation boxes both inside the gate and in the WooSox Team Store. Gifts will support the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

Worcester Red Sox Season Ticket Holders, Booster Club Members, and youngsters in the WooCrew receive early-admission opportunities, starting at 10:30 a.m. Fans can still join the Boosters and the WooCrew, free of charge, in advance or at the ballpark.

The WooSox will play their 2022 home opener at Polar Park on Tuesday, April 12 vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) at 3:05 pm. Worcester will begin the season one week earlier in Florida, where they will begin their first-ever series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) on April 5.

