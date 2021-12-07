MiLB Names Los Wepas de Worcester (Worcester Red Sox) Winner of 2021 Copa de la Diversión Championship

ORLANDO, FL - Minor League Baseball today announced the Wepas de Worcester were selected as the winner of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión™ (Fun Cup™) season-long event series.

The cornerstone of MiLB's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan™ (It's Fun to Be a Fan™) Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Hispanics nationwide. A total of 76 MiLB teams participated in Copa in 2021 - the largest number of participating teams in the program's four seasons.

In celebration of the diverse identities and cultures of the City of Worcester, the Red Sox introduced "Los Wepas de Worcester" in 2021 and highlighted a different Spanish-speaking country in each of its Copa de la Diversión games. From Mexico to Puerto Rico to El Salvador, Polar Park transformed into a hub of that country's local culture, music and food during "Los Wepas" games.

Worcester-area Hispanic and Latinx leaders were honored in pregame ceremonies, the national anthem of the featured country was performed, local vendors were invited to sell their food at concession stands and the on-field "Worcester Red Sox" jerseys were replaced by "Los Wepas de Worcester" jerseys, with "Wepas" being a Spanish expression of excitement.

"This beautiful and treasured cup will be shared with the Hispanic and Latinx members of our community," said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "From fan planning meetings to a vibrant Latino advisory board, the WooSox have engaged in hours of fruitful friendship and robust relationships that have touched so many-and welcomed so many-to Polar Park, and our exclamation of happiness and joy is the perfect punctuation point: Wepa!"

To claim their first Copa de la Diversión championship, Los Wepas became heavily involved in the local Hispanic community, including:

- Contributing more than $50,000 to local Hispanic organizations and new partnerships with several local Hispanic community organizations;

- Forming a Wepa advisory committee, led by members of LABO (Latin American Business Organization), which chose the country to be honored on each Wepa night and helped coordinate pregame and in-game activities;

- Forming partnerships with local Spanish media outlets La Mega Radio and Vocer Hispano Newspaper.

"All 76 participating teams did a terrific job of engaging their local Latino communities, and the way the Wepas incorporated several different Spanish-speaking communities in their Copa efforts was very innovative," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "Selecting one winner is never easy, but Worcester took being inclusive to another level and we congratulate them on a job well done."

