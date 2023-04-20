Dunedin Pitching Tosses Second Consecutive Shutout, Down Cardinals 2-0

Jupiter, FL - For the second night in a row, Dunedin pitching showed up and showed out in their 2-0 shutout win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday. Back-to-back shutouts for the the Blue Jays staff, a feat the team hasn't achieved since June of 2019 when Dunedin shutout the now-defunct Florida Fire Frogs three times in a row.

Both starters were fantastic yet again. Max Rajcic made his third start of the season for Palm Beach, going six innings of shutout baseball himself, while striking out seven. But Rafael Sanchez was outstanding for Dunedin. Sanchez went seven shutout innings, scattered four hits, and struck out five, all on just sixty-one pitches and earned himself his second win of the year.

Much like last night, the Dunedin lineup was finally able to get something going in the top of the seventh after Palm Beach went to the bullpen. The Cardinals turned to Hunter Hayes, who gave up a leadoff single to Peyton Williams on his first pitch of the evening. After two outs and a walk drawn by Angel Del Rosario, JC Masson ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Williams and breaking the scoreless tie. Jaden Rudd was hit by a pitch next, and with the bases loaded, Del Rosario timed up the throw back to Hayes by Palm Beach catcher Carlos Linarez, and took off towards home. A rushed throw back to the plate by Hayes left Linarez no chance on the play, and caused a collision at the dish, but Del Rosario didn't shy away and took the hit, sacrificing the body for the second run.

Lazaro Estrada came in for Sanchez to begin the bottom of the eighth, throwing two perfect innings to earn the first save of his professional career. The win gives Dunedin their second in a row, bringing the Blue Jays back to .500 after a previous two game skid. Dunedin will look to clinch at least a split of the series on Friday morning, the contest scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. first pitch. Live coverage will begin at 10:45 on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network.

