Dunedin Looks to Steal a Road Win in Lakeland

May 18, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Dunedin plays Lakeland in game two of a home and home four game series. The two teams will play a doubleheader at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium on Sunday in a makeup game from an early season rainout. Dating

Back to 2018, the Blue Jays have won five of the last six against the Flying Tigers.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: The D-Jays come into play today holding a one game lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division standings. Coming into play tonight, the Blue Jays hold the fourth best winning perecentage in all of the FSL

and the best overall winning percentage in all of the Toronto Organization.

- TONIGHT'S GAME WILL BE AVAILABLE VIA AUDIO BROADCAST ACROSS THE DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS BASEBALL NETWORK POWERED BY TUNEIN RADIO

