Dunedin Gives Up Late Homer, Fall to Marauders 3-1

April 25, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Blue Jays opened up a six-game series against the red-hot Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark on Tuesday night, hoping to start the series with a win after back-to-back splits against Tampa and Palm Beach.

Rafael Ohashi made his third start of the season and put in yet another great outing. The 20-year-old threw five shutout innings, only allowing one total baserunner (a double in the fourth), while striking out five Marauders. Ohashi was not only effective, but also efficient, only needing fifty-seven pitches to complete his five innings of work before handing the ball off to minor league rehabber Matt Svanson.

Svanson threw a perfect sixth inning in relief before Ryan Chasse took over, continuing his excellent start to the season. The two relievers combined for another three-shutout innings, and Chasse was in line for the win after Dunedin was finally able to push across a run in the seventh, breaking the 0-0 deadlock.

In that seventh inning, Jaden Rudd lead off with a full count walk, then showed off his speed, stealing second on a pickoff attempt behind him, somehow managing to avoid a tag and reach his left hand into the bag safely. Adrian Pinto then bunted Rudd to second on a sacrifice, and Robert Robertis brough him home on a sac-fly to centerfield.

Fast-forward to the ninth, and Keiner Leon entered the game for the Blue Jays, looking for his first save of the year. Leon made quick work of pinch-hitter Jauri Custodio, striking him out on three pitches, but a single by Jesus Castillo put the tying run on, and Leon then hit Deivis Nadal to put the go-ahead run aboard. Enmanuel Terrero came up next, and with a 1-2 count, Terrero turned and connected on a hanging slider, sending it just over the rightfield fence for the go-ahead three-run home run.

Leon was able to keep it at that, but the damage was done. Mike Walsh entered the game for Bradenton, and retired Dunedin in order, sealing the victory for the Marauders as well as his second save of the season.

A heartbreaker for Dunedin, who were just two outs away from getting back to .500. The series continues Wednesday night at TD Ballpark, with game two scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. It's $2 Wednesday, with $2 tickets along with select food items. The game will also be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

