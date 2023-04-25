Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, April 25 at Daytona

The Mighty Mussels begin a six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Daytona Beach, with LHP Develson Aria set to make the start against the Tortugas (CIN).

MUSSELS HEAD TO DAYTONA

After splitting an eventful, high-scoring series with the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Mussels head to Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday for their only series in Daytona Beach this year. The Mussels are coming off back-to-back extra inning games, winning on a Dalton Shuffield walk-off homer on Saturday before losing in 11 innings Sunday.

OFFENSE EXPLODES AT HAMMOND

The Mighty Mussels' offense exploded over the final five games of the series against Jupiter. Fort Myers scored 9.8 runs/game while posting an OBP above .400 and slugging .472. The Mussels' registered 37 walks over those five games, drawing nearly as many free passes as strikeouts (43). Over the course of the five games, their ranks in the FSL improved dramatically:

FSL Ranks Runs AVG OBP SLG SB

After April 18 T-6th 5th 5th 4th 7th

Entering April 25 T-1st 2nd 2nd 1st 2nd

COSSETTI CRUSHING BASEBALLS!

Nobody led the offensive charge more than Mighty Mussels catcher Andrew Cossetti. Cossetti was named FSL Player of the Week on Monday. Over six games against Jupiter, Cossetti went 10-for-18 (.555 AVG) with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and a mind-boggling 14 RBI (1.792 OPS).

The St. Joseph's product began the series with home runs in three consecutive games. That completed a homer streak of four straight games, dating back to the April 16 contest in Clearwater. His 7 RBI on Thursday's 11-1 win was the most by a player in the Mighty Mussels era (Since 2021).

Cossetti currently leads the FSL in home runs (4), RBI (17), OBP (.510), SLG (.784), OPS (1.294), and total bases (29).

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown three no-hitters in the past two years, with two coming during the same month (May 2021). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

TORTUGA TALENT

The Daytona Tortugas are stacked with position player talent, with nine of their 14 hitters garnering Top-30 prospect rankings. 3B Cam Collier is a unanimous Top-100 prospect in the sport.

Daytona MLB BA

3B Cam Collier 4 4

1B/3B Sal Stewart 8 8

INF Carlos Jorge 15 16

INF Victor Acosta 16 17

C Logan Tanner 18 23

INF Leo Balcazar 23 19

OF Ariel Almonte 20 21

OF Hector Rodriguez 26 24

C Cade Hunter - 26

WINNING WAYS

The Fort Myers franchise has qualified for the Florida State League playoffs four consecutive championship seasons and has posted a winning record in seven of the last eight. The organization won the League Championship as the "Miracle" in 2014 and 2018.

MUSSELS TO THE MAJORS

Three members of the 2021 Mighty Mussels have already made their MLB debuts this season.

2B Edouard Julien was called up on April 12 and made his debut for the Twins against the White Sox. In his second game, he recorded his first hit and home run on different ABs in the same inning.

RHP Casey Legumina was called up by the Cincinnati Reds and made his debut on April 15, tossing two scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

LHP Brent Headrick was called up to the Twins on April 16, making his MLB debut in Boston on April 19. He logged three innings of one-hit baseball against the Red Sox.

