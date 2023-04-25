Andrew Cossetti Wins FSL Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels catcher Andrew Cossetti has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week, the Minor League Baseball office announced on Monday.

Cossetti dominated the April 18-23 series against the Jupiter Hammerheads, going 10-for-18 (.555 AVG) with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and a mind-boggling 14 RBI over six games (1.792 OPS).

The St. Joseph's product began the series with home runs in three consecutive games. That completed a homer streak of four straight games, dating back to the April 16 contest in Clearwater. His 7 RBI on Thursday's 11-1 win was the most by a player in the Mighty Mussels era (Since 2021).

Cossetti currently leads the FSL in home runs (4), RBI (17), OBP (.510), SLG (.784), OPS (1.294), and total bases (29).

