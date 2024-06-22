Dukes Airs It out for a Deep 36-Yd Touchdown!: CFL

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







For the Argonauts 5th major of the game, Dukes connects with Coxie for a 36-yard touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.