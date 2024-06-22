Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

Dukes Airs It out for a Deep 36-Yd Touchdown!: CFL

June 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


For the Argonauts 5th major of the game, Dukes connects with Coxie for a 36-yard touchdown.
