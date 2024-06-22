Lions Win a Nail-Biter in the 'Peg

Sean Whyte's fourth field goal of the game with 2:37 remaining capped a wild final frenzy that had no less than four lead changes.

Alexander Hollins, who had a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, capped off his massive night by hauling in a clutch 63-yard reception late in the 4th quarter to prevent the Bombers from getting another chance.

End result: 26-24 Lions as they improve to 2-1-0 on the campaign while Winnipeg falls to 0-3-0.

