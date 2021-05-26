Ducks Win Spring Training Finale, Sign Five Players

L.J. Mazzilli scores for the Long Island Ducks in the spring training finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 7-3 in a six-inning spring training game on Wednesday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Black Sox opened the scoring in the top of the first with a two-runs ingle by Robert Rodriguez. The Ducks responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to go in front. An RBI single by L.J. Mazzilli, a sacrifice fly from Lew Ford and an RBI double by Ryan Jackson did the damage.

In the bottom of the third, the Ducks erupted for four runs to extend their lead to 7-2. Sal Giardina grounded a two-run single up the middle, and later in the inning, both he and Jackson scored on passed balls. An RBI double by Robert Burns in the top of the fourth inning rounded out the afternoon's scoring.

Brendan Feldmann started on the mound for the Ducks and pitched the first three innings of the game. Jose Cuas, Johnny Hellweg and Michael Tonkin then each pitched one inning in relief for the Flock.

The Ducks also announced the signing of outfielder Rey Fuentes. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball. The Puerto Rico native appeared in 100 games for the Ducks during their 2019 championship season. He compiled a .258 batting average, 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, 65 runs, 94 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 18 stolen bases and a .340 on-base percentage. In the postseason, he totaled five hits, one RBI, four runs and four walks.

The 30-year-old played one season apiece in the Major Leagues with the San Diego Padres (2013), Kansas City Royals (2016) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2017). In 100 MLB games, he totaled three home runs, 15 RBIs, 25 runs, 50 hits, two doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases. His first big league home run was a game-winning solo blast in the 10th inning of a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 18, 2017. The outfielder also represented Puerto Rico at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, finishing in second place, and represented Puerto Rico on the Caribbean Series each of the past three years. Fuentes was originally selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2009 amateur draft.

In addition to Fuentes, four spring training invitees were signed by the Ducks. They include outfielder Edgar Lebron, infielder Jesse Berardi, left-handed pitcher Anthony Fernandez and catcher Juan De La Cruz.

The Ducks begin the 2021 regular season on Friday, May 28, with Opening Night against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Prior to the game, the Ducks will host a special championship banner raising ceremony. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:00 to enjoy the festivities.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

