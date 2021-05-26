Ducks Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2021 season. Additionally, the team also announced that Catholic Health will be the presenting sponsor of the Ducks 21st season of play on Long Island.

"Catholic Health is excited to partner again with the Long Island Ducks and their 'Back to Fun in '21 season," said Catholic Health President and CEO Patrick O'Shaughnessy. "Over the past year, we've all had to up our game. Our Health Care Hero All Stars were there for you, the residents of Long Island, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, during the reopening, our team is on deck and ready to assist you and your loved ones at a moment's notice. On behalf of the more than 18,000 members of the Catholic Health team, we hope you have a fun and safe season."

The Ducks get "Back to Fun in '21" beginning on Friday, May 28, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of charter Ducks sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. Fans will also be treated to a special pregame Championship Banner Raising Ceremony to celebrate the Ducks 2019 Atlantic League title. Festivities are slated to begin at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Several other exciting giveaways are on the docket throughout the 2021 season. 2019 Atlantic League championship banners will be handed out to the first 750 fans on May 29 and June 18, while 2019 championship posters will be given to the first 750 fans on May 30 and June 20. Additional giveaway items on the schedule include thunderstix, inflatable bats, baseball caps, team photos, baseballs, sunglasses, lunch boxes, refrigerator clips and action posters.

Ducks fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy several postgame Fireworks Spectaculars during the 2021 season. Seven fireworks shows have been scheduled thus far, including back-to-back nights on July 3 and July 4 to celebrate Independence Day. The full Fireworks Spectacular schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 19 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Lancaster

Saturday, July 3 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Southern Maryland - Presented by The Rinx at Hidden Pond Park

Sunday, July 4 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Southern Maryland - Presented by Catholic Health

Saturday, August 14 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Lancaster - Presented by PSEG Long Island

Saturday, September 4 - 6:35 p.m. vs. York - Presented by Suffolk AME

Friday, September 17 - 6:35 p.m. vs. York - Presented by NYCB

Saturday, October 2 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Lancaster - Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Decision Women in Commerce & Professions

In addition to the giveaways and fireworks nights, the Ducks will be featuring a new weekly promotional lineup during the 2021 season. Fans will continue to enjoy promotions every single game, including special ticket offers, merchandise and concessions discounts, chances to win prizes, and much more. The following is the 2021 Weekly Promotional Schedule:

FEDERAL HOLIDAY MONDAYS: Got the day off? Come spend it at the ballpark! Join us as we celebrate Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day with special game start times. Additionally, bring your dogs to enjoy the game with you on May 31 for Bark in the Park!

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday, you will have the chance to win $25,000! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner. To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Wednesdays are the perfect day to snag a great deal on Ducks gear! During each Wednesday game, fans can enjoy a special offer on a select item at the team's official merchandise store. The offers will change each Wednesday, so be sure to check LIDucks.com prior to the game.

THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials during every Thursday game at the concession stands and in the Duck Club restaurant/bar. The special offers will be different each Thursday and announced in advance of the game.

FLASH SALE FRIDAYS: Thinking of coming to a future Ducks game? Each Friday during the season, fans will have the opportunity to receive a special ticket offer to a select home game later in the season. This exclusive deal is available by phone only at (631) 940-TIXX.

LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: Every inning during Saturday home games, the Ducks will be selecting a lucky seat throughout the ballpark. The fan holding the ticket to that seat will be going home with a special prize from the team. Be sure to keep your eye on the scoreboard to see if you will be going home a winner!

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Sundays feature fun activities for the whole family, courtesy of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. New for 2021, fans will be invited onto the field prior to first pitch for a pregame catch on the field. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to the game to take part! After the game, kids (and kids at heart) can take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases.

The Ducks will be offering vaccinated seats for purchase to the general public. These sections will be 100% available, while other general admission areas will abide by current social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of New York. These general admissions seats and their vaccinated demarcation will be in place while social distancing parameters are still in place in New York. Once these limits are lifted, all seats previously purchased will be general admission. To purchase tickets, please call (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

