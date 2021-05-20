Ducks Top the Black Sox in Spring Training Opener

May 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Steve Lombardozzi connects for the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) Steve Lombardozzi connects for the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 3-1 in a six-inning exhibition game on Thursday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks cracked the scoreboard right away in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Jackson launched a solo home run over both walls in left field. In the third inning, the Flock increased their lead to three on a two-run double off the wall in right field by Steve Lombardozzi. The Black Sox scratched across their lone run in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left field from Michael Castillo.

Vin Mazzaro started the game for the Ducks and tossed a 1-2-3 first inning. Akeel Morris worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless second inning. Spring training invitee Anthony Fernandez pitched two shutout innings, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit. Jose Cuas struck out the side in the fifth despite yielding an unearned run on two hits, and Clint Freeman retired the side in order in the sixth with two strikeouts.

Jackson worked a walk in addition to his homer and scored twice. Johnni Turbo collected a double and a run scored, while L.J. Mazzilli picked up a single and walk.

The Ducks and Black Sox return to action at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday for their second exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. All Ducks spring training games in 2021 will be played behind closed doors.

The Ducks begin the 2021 regular season on Friday, May 28, against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2021

Ducks Top the Black Sox in Spring Training Opener - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.