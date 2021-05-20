Truist Point Lifts Mask Mandate

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers, in following state health guidelines, has lifted its mask mandate. Masks are no longer required however, the Rockers recommend that those who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 continue to wear a mask for the safety of others. In addition, there are no longer any seating capacity restrictions for any event at Truist Point.

Additional protocols may be in place regarding players as decided by the Atlantic League. Those rules, if any, will be announced at a later time."

The High Point Rockers open the 2021 Atlantic League season at Truist Point on Tuesday, June 2 vs. Lancaster at 7:05 p.m.

