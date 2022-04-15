Ducks Swing Past Dogecoin in Exhibition Opener

April 15, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks

L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Dogecoin Baseball Team 14-3 in a spring training game on Friday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the second inning when Dustin Woodcock drove home Deibinson Romero with an RBI groundout to first base. A five-run fourth ballooned the Ducks lead to 6-0. Bases loaded walks by Michael Wielansky and Vladimir Frias, along with a three-run double by L.J. Mazzilli, did the damage.

The Dogecoin cracked the scoreboard in the fifth on an RBI double by Joseph Reyes. However, three more runs came home for the Flock in the bottom of the frame to make it a 9-1 game. Dylan Flynn blooped an RBI double into center, and Mazzilli added a two-run double. The visitors closed to within 9-3 in the sixth on Mike Annone's RBI single and Jordan Jackson's RBI groundout.

Long Island answered back with three more runs in the home half of the frame on Joe DeCarlo's two-run double and Woodcock's run-scoring double. A solo home run to left field by Johnni Turbo and a bases loaded walk to Woodcock in the seventh rounded out the scoring at 14-3.

Brett Kennedy picked up the win with three scoreless and hitless innings, striking out five batters. Tyler Webb tossed a 1-2-3 first inning for Long Island. Spencer Schrinner took the loss, giving up six runs on five hits and five walks over three and one-third innings. Tyler Webb, Brady Feigl and Chad Hockin each tossed a scoreless inning for Long Island. As a team, the Ducks struck out 16 batters.

The Ducks play their second spring training game of 2022 on Saturday afternoon against the Dogecoin. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:30 a.m. for the team's Fan Fest. Admission is free for all fans on Saturday, with several exciting activities taking place. CLICK HERE for more information.

Following spring training, the Ducks will begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 22, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Ducks will host the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son, and it will also be an Angela's Pizza Friday. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

