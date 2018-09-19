Ducks Soar Past Patriots in Playoff Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Somerset Patriots 9-2 on Wednesday night in Game One of the Liberty Division Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark. Long Island now leads the best-of-five series one game to none.

Long Island opened the scoring with a three-run third inning off Patriots starter Vince Molesky. Daniel Fields' two-run triple down the right field line and an RBI single to center by Lew Ford did the damage. One inning later, Jordany Valdespin drove in a run with a triple to right and then came home on a throwing error, extending the lead to 5-0.

Somerset closed to within 5-2 with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings off Ducks starter Matt Larkins on an RBI single by Craig Massey and a solo homer by Ramon Flores. However, two runs in the bottom of the sixth pushed Long Island's lead back to five at 7-2. A sac fly to center by Fields and an RBI single to right by Ford highlighted the inning. An error that plated David Washington and a sac fly to center by Valdespin in the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Larkins (1-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and one walk while striking out four. Molesky (0-1) took the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk over five innings with four strikeouts. Fernando Abad, Taylor Grover and Jose Cuas each tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Ducks to secure the victory.

Valdespin led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, finishing just a homer shy of the cycle. Ford added three hits and two RBIs, while Fields drove in three runs.

