Career Fair Organizers Announce Free Prep Sessions

September 19, 2018
(York, Pa.) - With three weeks to go until the York Career Fair, more than 40 companies have already signed up to meet with potential employees at the annual event hosted by SportsRadio 1350 WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA). To help those employees prepare for the October 11 event at PeoplesBank Park, the York Career Fair Committee announced three free prep sessions in the coming weeks.
Titled "How To Make a Resume/ Interview Skills Review," the sessions will be held throughout the greater York area:
Monday, October 8, 4 to 6 p.m., Salem Square Library, 596 W Princess St, York PA 17401, Contact: (717) 650-2262
Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GEO York ReEntry Service Group, 1 East Market Street, York PA 17401. Participants should sign up for an appointment by calling (717) 848-4448.
Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Progress Council, 135 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331, Contact: (717) 632-9191 or 717-846-4600, ext. 236
More than 60 area companies are expected to take part in the Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Thursday. They include the following:
Adecco Staffing
Aerotek
Albright Care Services - Normandie Ridge
Allied Universal Security
Alro
Bayada Pediatrics
Bell Socialization Services
Bway Corporation
Caring Matters Home Care
CINTAS
Columbia Gas of PA, Inc.
ComForCare Home Care
Community Options, Inc.
Community Services Group (CSG)
Consolidated Scrap Resources
Express Employment Professionals
FedEx Home Delivery
Frito-Lay, Inc.
Graham Packaging Company
Heidler Roofing Services, Inc.
Hoffman Homes for Youth
Manpower
Maple Press Company
Matthews International
Menasha Packaging
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Penn National Gaming
Pressley Ridge
R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc.
RHI Magnesita Refractories
SpiriTrust Lutheran
Staffing Services USA
Sygma
System One
United Coolair Corp.
WellSpan Health
Wolfgang Confectioners
WPMT-TV
York County School of Technology
York Electricians
Employers hiring individuals with criminal history will also attend. Participating companies will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and meet with career seekers to discuss full- and part-time opportunities.
PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.
For more information, visit www.ycea-pa.org.
