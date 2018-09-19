Career Fair Organizers Announce Free Prep Sessions

(York, Pa.) - With three weeks to go until the York Career Fair, more than 40 companies have already signed up to meet with potential employees at the annual event hosted by SportsRadio 1350 WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA). To help those employees prepare for the October 11 event at PeoplesBank Park, the York Career Fair Committee announced three free prep sessions in the coming weeks.

Titled "How To Make a Resume/ Interview Skills Review," the sessions will be held throughout the greater York area:

Monday, October 8, 4 to 6 p.m., Salem Square Library, 596 W Princess St, York PA 17401, Contact: (717) 650-2262

Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GEO York ReEntry Service Group, 1 East Market Street, York PA 17401. Participants should sign up for an appointment by calling (717) 848-4448.

Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Progress Council, 135 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331, Contact: (717) 632-9191 or 717-846-4600, ext. 236

More than 60 area companies are expected to take part in the Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Thursday. They include the following:

Adecco Staffing

Aerotek

Albright Care Services - Normandie Ridge

Allied Universal Security

Alro

Bayada Pediatrics

Bell Socialization Services

Bway Corporation

Caring Matters Home Care

CINTAS

Columbia Gas of PA, Inc.

ComForCare Home Care

Community Options, Inc.

Community Services Group (CSG)

Consolidated Scrap Resources

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Home Delivery

Frito-Lay, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company

Heidler Roofing Services, Inc.

Hoffman Homes for Youth

Manpower

Maple Press Company

Matthews International

Menasha Packaging

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Penn National Gaming

Pressley Ridge

R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc.

RHI Magnesita Refractories

SpiriTrust Lutheran

Staffing Services USA

Sygma

System One

United Coolair Corp.

WellSpan Health

Wolfgang Confectioners

WPMT-TV

York County School of Technology

York Electricians

Employers hiring individuals with criminal history will also attend. Participating companies will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and meet with career seekers to discuss full- and part-time opportunities.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

For more information, visit www.ycea-pa.org.

