Ducks Slay Ghost Hounds with Eight-Run Third Inning

July 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Spire City Ghost Hounds 10-8 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Spire City took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Luke Becker's solo home run to center field and a wild pitch by Ducks starter Matt Solter that plated Jose Marmolejos. Three more runs in the third on a two-run single by Jimmy Paredes and an RBI single by Moises Sierra made it a 5-0 game.

Long Island sent 12 men to the plate in the third and scored eight runs off Ghost Hounds starter Jake Fisher to take an 8-5 lead. Joe DeCarlo's solo homer to left-center, Alejandro De Aza's two-run double, RBI doubles by Sam Travis, Alex Dickerson and Wilson Ramos and a two-run homer to right-center by Carlos Castro did the damage.

The Ghost Hounds trimmed their deficit to 8-7 in the fourth on a passed ball that scored Scott Kelly and an RBI infield single by Marmolejos. However, the Ducks pushed the lead back up to three on Brantley Bell's RBI fielder's choice in the fifth and Travis' sac fly to center in the sixth. An RBI single through the right side by Becker in the eighth closed the gap to 10-8, but Spire City would get no closer.

Solter (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks over five innings while striking out four. Fisher (1-5) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on nine hits in just two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush picked up his 11th save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth.

Every Ducks starter had at least one hit, while five had two hits. Travis finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Dickerson and DeCarlo each added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Castro chipped in with two RBIs, a run and two walks.

