Revs' Troubles in Charleston Mounding with Series Opening Loss

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution dropped the opening game of a 10-game road trip, 5-3 in 10 innings to the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday evening at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs fall to 9-4 in the second half with the loss and back into a virtual tie for first place.

The early portion of the game was marred by two delays to repair a broken artificial mound, one of nearly 15 minutes in the first inning and another one of nearly half an hour in the top of the fourth.

The Revs plated the game's first run in the top of the second inning when Ryan January was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in a run on his league leading 16th HBP of the season.

York starter Andrew Cabezas held Charleston to just one hit through the first four innings, but the Dirty Birds tied the game in the fifth when Jalen Miller served a two-out RBI single into right center, evening things at 1-1.

The Revs pounded their way back in front with a pair of solo homers in the top of the sixth. Richard Urena crushed his ninth of the season on a drive to right, and Alejandro Rivero drilled an opposite field shot to right as the Revs went ahead, 3-1.

Cabezas allowed just one run on three hits over six strong innings, but Charleston rallied with two runs off reliever Denson Hull in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game again courtesy of a bloop RBI single to right by Miller and a sac fly to left off the bat of Diego Goris, squaring things at 3-3.

York's offense was held without a hit after the sixth, while Zach Neff and Will McAffer worked scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to send the game to extras.

The Revs loaded the bases in the top of the tenth after a hit by pitch of Tomo Otosaka and a walk to Drew Mendoza, but lefty Edison Suriel (2-2) escaped on an inning-ending double play.

Telvin Nash connected on the third pitch from rookie Nick Parker (0-1), lining a walk-off two-run homer to right in the bottom of the 10th to close it out.

The Revs fall to 4-6 at GoMart Ballpark, having dropped five of the last six in Charleston. The Revs also suffer their third walk-off loss all year (two in Charleston) and slip to 1-2 in extra-inning games. It was their first extra inning road game since last June as their previous seven extra-inning contests had all been played in York.

York lefty Nick Raquet (8-6, 3.80) faces Charleston southpaw Danny Wirchansky (3-3, 3.32) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

Notes: Revs leadoff man Trent Giambrone had a 10-game hitting streak halted; he batted .500 (22-for-44) on the streak and is one of just two players in the league this season with three hitting streaks of 10 games or longer, joining Spire City's Jose Marmolejos. Rivero (2-for-4) is now 6-for-9 over his last two games.

Roster Update: The Revs signed Dallastown grad Nick Parker who made his pro debut on the mound in Tuesday's contest. Parker wrapped up his college career last month at University of Virginia, pitching for the Cavaliers in the College World Series after spending the season as their Saturday starter. Parker began his college career at Coastal Carolina following a star-studded career at Dallastown where he led the Wildcats to three league titles, a district championship in 2017, and a berth in the 2017 6A state championship game. He was the YAIAA Player of the Year Division I Player of the Year as a senior. RHP Pedro Vasquez was temporarily placed on the Inactive List to make room.

