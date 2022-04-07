Ducks Sign Right-Hander Chad Hockin

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Chad Hockin. The right-hander begins his first season with the Ducks and fifth in professional baseball.

"Chad has been an effective pitcher out of the bullpen throughout his career," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to having him on our pitching staff."

Hockin spent four seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization (2016-19), reaching as high as Single-A Myrtle Beach. He combined to pitch in 68 games, posting a 4.15 ERA, two saves, 107 strikeouts and 32 walks over 91 innings of work. The California native most recently pitched in 2019 with Myrtle Beach and the Cubs rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. In 16 appearances, he went 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 32 strikeouts to just eight walks over 18.2 innings.

The 27-year-old earned his first professional win and save in 2017 with Single-A South Bend in the Midwest League. That year, he went 3-4 with a 3.95 ERA, two saves, 57 strikeouts and 19 walks over 54.2 innings. Prior to his pro career, the righty played collegiate baseball at California State University, Fullerton. In 49 appearances (two starts), he compiled a 2.87 ERA, three saves, 52 strikeouts and 17 walks over 62.2 innings of work. Hockin was originally selected by the Cubs in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to be joining such a talented team like the Long Island Ducks," said Hockin. "I look forward to meeting my new teammates and coaches and contributing to the team in any way I can."

