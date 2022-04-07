Phillies Added to WOYK Lineup

(York, Pa.) - The Philadelphia Phillies are the latest Philadelphia pro sports team to call SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK 1350 home.

WOYK, York's oldest and only locally owned station, announced today it has joined the Phillies radio network and will carry a robust schedule of Phils games beginning with tomorrow's season opener, when Philadelphia will host Oakland.

The return of the Phils to WOYK, where they first aired in the 1950s and were last broadcast in the early 2000's, makes the station the home for three Philadelphia professional sports teams. WOYK has long hosted Sixers broadcasts, and it joined the Eagles radio network before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The agreement brings Phillies games back to York County airwaves, where they've not appeared since the sale of the previous local station that belonged to the Phils broadcast network.

"We are very excited to bring the thrills of Phillies games to York fans," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "Mixing Phils games in with every York Revolution game, the Sixers, the Eagles, and all your local high school sports reaffirms our position as York's number one sports radio station. It's all part of our commitment to being 'First in York, First in Sports.'"

Henry said the station will defer to York Revolution games when they begin April 22 and then join Phils games in progress after Revs post-game shows. He noted the two teams' schedules will allow for approximately 70 Phillies games broadcast in their entirety on WOYK.

