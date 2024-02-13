Ducks Sign Former Padres Infielder Ivan Castillo

February 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Ivan Castillo. The former Major Leaguer begins his first season with the Ducks and 12th in professional baseball.

"We are excited to welcome Ivan to Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is a versatile player who has spent time at three infield positions and all three outfield positions during his professional career."

Castillo reached the Major Leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2021, picking up his first MLB hit and run batted in with a pinch hit RBI single off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera on May 16 at Petco Park. In addition to the Padres, the Dominican Republic native has played with the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals organizations, reaching Triple-A with Cleveland and Kansas City. He has compiled a .263 career batting average with 32 home runs, 321 RBIs, 409 runs, 840 hits, 154 doubles, 35 triples and 124 stolen bases in 903 games.

The 28-year-old was named a Florida State League Post-Season All-Star in 2018 with Dunedin (A+, Blue Jays), hitting .304 with five homers, 44 RBIs, 41 runs, 118 hits, 25 doubles and eight triples that season. He was also named a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 with Amarillo (AA, Padres), finishing the year with a .313 batting average, a .347 on-base percentage, eight homers, 57 RBIs, 62 runs, 135 hits, 30 doubles, five triples and 15 stolen bases. Most recently, the switch hitter played with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League in 2023. In eight games, he totaled a homer, three RBIs, a run and a walk. Castillo was originally signed by Cleveland Indians as an international free agent in 2012.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.