York's Rhinestone Cowboy Re-Ups with Revs

(York, Pa.) - Outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith and left-handed pitcher Zach Neff have both signed contracts to return to the York Revolution for the 2024 season. The agreements were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Monday night's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Rhinesmith was a key cog in the Revs' success during his first year in York, appearing in 128 games during the 2023 season. The left-handed hitter batted .282 with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 50 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts. Among his highlights was a go-ahead grand slam in a comeback win vs Frederick on June 3, coming in the midst of a personal seven-game RBI streak. He also strung together a 22-game on-base streak which began three days later, scoring runs in 10 straight to begin that streak. Defensively, Rhinesmith split his time between both corner outfield spots.

"I'm really excited to bring him back," remarked Forney. "I'm a big fan of Jacob. He plays extremely hard and gives you everything he's got every day that he's out there. He was fantastic for us. He scored a ton of runs, drove in runs, and I don't think he's reached his ceiling. When he's patient and makes people pitch to him, he's a tough out."

Rhinesmith enters his sixth pro season at age 27. Originally an 18th round draft pick of the Washington Nationals out of Western Kentucky University in 2018, the Shakopee, MN native spent his first four years in the Nationals system, reaching Double-A Harrisburg in 2021 and 2022, and earning All-Star honors in the New York-Penn League with Auburn in 2018 and in the South Atlantic League with Hagerstown in 2019. Rhinesmith first signed with Forney in Winnipeg during the 2022 season and is a career .263 hitter with 30 home runs with 216 RBI.

Neff was a mid-season acquisition for the Revs in 2023. After beginning the season in the Minnesota Twins organization, the southpaw signed with York on July 18 and appeared in 23 games, going 1-2 with three saves and a 4.29 ERA, earning higher leverage assignments later in the year. He allowed just 21 hits in 21.0 innings, struck out 19 batters while issuing only 10 walks, and enjoyed a 10-appearance streak without allowing an earned run late in the season as he rounded back into form after missing all of 2022 due to injury. A 31st-round draft pick of the Twins out of Mississippi State University in 2018, the Belleville, IL native reached Double-A Wichita in 2021 and is 19-10 with 18 saves and a 3.79 ERA in his four-year pro career. The 27-year-old looks to move into a starting role during his second season in York.

"I'm thrilled about it, I'm a big fan of his too," said Forney of Neff's signing. "He was a nice addition to our club last year and fit in well. He works extremely hard every day and is an unbelievable competitor. He lays it on the line every time he's out there. I really enjoyed having him on our club and am looking forward to having him this year."

The Revs have announced four player signings, all returners, for the 2024 season. Forney is expected to unveil additional player signing announcements on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, February 19 at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

