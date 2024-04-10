Ducks Sign Big League Arms Ellis and Corcino

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Daniel Corcino and Chris Ellis. Both players begin their first season with the Ducks, with Corcino entering his 16th season of professional baseball and Ellis starting his ninth.

"Both Daniel and Chris have a wealth of experience and have reached the game's highest level," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having their veteran presence on our pitching staff."

Corcino pitched parts of two seasons in the Majors, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds (2014) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2018). He made seven appearances (three starts), compiling a 3.97 ERA, one save and 16 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. He tossed a scoreless inning and struck out two in his Major League debut on August 26, 2014, against the Chicago Cubs. The Dominican Republic native also turned in a quality start with six innings of two-run ball in his first MLB start on September 12, 2014, at Milwaukee.

The 33-year-old spent the past two seasons in the Atlantic League with Lexington, making 24 starts in 2022 and nine appearances (eight starts) in 2023. Previously, he earned Southern League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2012 with Pensacola (AA, Reds), going 8-8 with a 3.01 ERA in 26 starts that season. The righty was also a Baseball America Low Class A All-Star and a Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star in 2011 with Dayton (A, Reds), going 11-7 with a 3.42 ERA in 26 starts. He has a 4.42 ERA, eight saves and 1,040 strikeouts in 315 career games (195 starts) in the minor leagues. Corcino was originally signed by the Reds as a free agent in 2008.

Ellis spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues, including time with the Kansas City Royals (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2021) and Baltimore Orioles (2021-22). He combined to make 10 appearances (eight starts), going 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 34.2 innings. The Alabama native tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his MLB debut on March 31, 2019, against the Chicago White Sox, and earned his first win with four scoreless innings and seven strikeouts out of the bullpen on August 17, 2021, against Baltimore.

The 31-year-old has reached Triple-A with the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals organizations as well. He earned Texas League Mid-Season All-Star honors in 2018 with Springfield (AA, Cardinals) and was named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2016 with Mississippi (AA, Braves). The righty has made 180 appearances (120 starts) in the minor leagues, going 46-45 with a 4.89 ERA, three complete games, two shutouts, three saves and 669 strikeouts over 706.1 innings. Ellis was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the third round of the 2014 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

