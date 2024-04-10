Charleston Dirty Birds Donate over $75,000 to Little Leagues

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds' outreach to youth sports expanded in 2024 through the new 'Dirty Birds in Training' program. Since February, the Dirty Birds have partnered with 12 local little leagues and donated more than $75,000 in total.

As a part of the program, each little league will "take over the ballpark" with a ticketing fundraiser on a selected weekend Dirty Bird home game. The little leaguers can play catch and interact with the Dirty Birds players prior to the game and be a part of a little league pre-game parade. As a part of the partnership, the Dirty Birds logo is printed on each league's jersey and the team mascot, Dusty, made a few surprise appearances at the league's opening day ceremonies.

"It is a tremendous source of pride for us being the professional baseball team in West Virginia. We created this program to reach and support as many youth baseball and softball players as possible, and we hope to continue growing every year," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "It's my favorite thing every season seeing hundreds of kids at the Ballpark wearing their uniforms and enjoying a Dirty Birds game. It'll be even cooler this year seeing all the jerseys with a Dirty Birds logo!"

The 'Dirty Birds in Training' program is full for this year, but Little Leagues can still participate with the Dirty Birds this season with fundraisers and the Field of Dream programs, during which youth teams take the field with the Dirty Birds starting lineup. For more information about partnering with the Dirty Birds, leagues can contact jgearin@dirtybirdsbaseball.com or go to www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

