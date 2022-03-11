Ducks Re-Sign 2019 Championship Series MVP

March 11, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Deibinson Romero. The 2019 Atlantic League Championship Series Most Valuable Player begins his third season with the Ducks and 16th in professional baseball.

"Deibinson has had several clutch home runs for us and is a terrific defender," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming him back to Long Island."

Romero played in 79 games for the Ducks in 2021 after rejoining the team at the end of June. He posted a .252 batting average with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, 53 runs, 65 hits, 111 hits and 16 doubles. Among his highlights were launching a homer in three consecutive games July 25-28 and clubbing a grand slam on September 12 at Lancaster. The 35-year-old then played in all seven of Long Island's playoff games, hitting .273 with a homer, three RBIs, six runs and a team-leading seven walks.

The Dominican Republic native first joined the Ducks via trade in 2019 after beginning the season with the New Britain Bees. In 66 games with the Flock, he hit .268 with 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, 33 runs and 15 doubles. Romero led the Atlantic League with 11 RBIs during the playoffs. In the Championship Series, he led all players in RBIs (9), total bases (15) and home runs (2), earning Championship Series Most Valuable Player honors after the Ducks won the league title. The slugger is a two-time Atlantic League All-Star (2018-19) and won the pregame Home Run Derby at the 2018 All-Star Game held on Long Island. Previously, Romero has played in the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees organizations, reaching Triple-A with all three. He was originally signed by the Twins as a free agent in 2004.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.