Gastonia Honey Hunters Release Promotional Schedule for First Home Stand in April

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters released the first set of promotions for the opening home stand in April. The season will kick off with an Opening Night experience fit with a red-carpet and a grand premiere of the season's theme. Fans will not want to miss this unique premiere of the 2022 season.

With a focus on out of the box, family-fun experiences for the greater Gastonia area, this season will feature a variety of promotions and opportunities that are sure to bring the fun to your family's summer. The first Friday night game will feature a firework show to launch Family Fun Fridays at the ballpark, followed by a fun filled Saturday Night Live experience every Saturday.

Sundrop Sundays are returning to the calendar this season with fan-favorite Kids Run the Bases concluding the weekend of fun. On Sunday, April 24, fans will have the opportunity to win the first of two grand prizes this season - Free Sundrop for a Year - at the game against the Lancaster Barnstormers to kickoff Sundrop Sundays. "This season, the Honey Hunters are putting a focus on memory-making experiences," said Alexis Gray, Marketing and Guest Experiences Manager. "We are confident that there will be something for every single person at every game and we can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on."

The remainder of promotions will be announced as the season approaches. Opening day is set for April 21, 2022, at CaroMont Health Park against the Lancaster Barnstormers with the first pitch slated for 6:15pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Honey Hunters team store, visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

Click here for the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2022 Promotion Schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/promo-schedule

