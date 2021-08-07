Ducks Pound out 16 More Hits in Victory over Rockers

August 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 7-4 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the third inning versus Long Island starting pitcher Joe Iorio courtesy of an RBI single off the bat of Stephen Cardullo that scored Giovanny Alfonzo after he doubled with two men away. The Flock answered right back in the top of the fourth and tied the ballgame at one against High Point starter Cooper Casad thanks to a run-scoring base knock from L.J. Mazzilli which plated Vladimir Frias after he doubled earlier in the frame to extend his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games and on-base streak to 16 straight contests overall.

The visitors took their first lead of the evening and never looked back in the sixth as Hector Snachez drove home Mazzilli and Deibinson Romero with a two-out, two-run opposite field single to left which made it 3-1 in favor of the Ducks. Long Island batted around in the ninth and scored three more times in the process to open up a 7-2 advantage as Steve Lombardozzi doubled home Breland Almadova and two men later Sal Giardina cracked a pinch-hit two-run double of his own.

Iorio (7-1) won his fifth consecutive game and sixth in his last seven starts overall as he allowed just two runs on five hits in six and one-third innings pitched, walking three and striking out four. The right-hander also tallied his seventh quality start on the 2021 campaign. Casad (5-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on 12 hits across seven innings of work, striking out a pair.

Every batter in the starting lineup for the Flock had at least one hit, with Frias, Lombardozzi, Mazzilli, Sanchez, Almadova, and Daniel Fields collecting two hits apiece.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (1-2, 7.27) gets the nod for the Flock against Rockers righty Mitch Atkins (2-1, 3.40). Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 10, to begin a four-game set with the Blue Crabs. Game one of the single admission doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. Game two will begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's Irish Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court, and a Triple Play Tuesday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 7, 2021

Ducks Pound out 16 More Hits in Victory over Rockers - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.