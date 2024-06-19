Ducks Offense Erupts Late But Rally Falls Short

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-6 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island plated six runs in the third inning off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery to open the scoring. Luis Castro's two-run single, Ben Norman's RBI single and Drew Maggi's three-run home run to left field did the damage. Two more runs in the sixth on Kolby Johnson's RBI triple and Nate Scantlin's RBI infield single made it 8-0.

The Ducks got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth on Ryan McBroom's two-out, two-run double to right-center field off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. A three-run eighth inning, highlighted by Tyler Dearden's solo homer to left-center and Chance Sisco's two-run homer to left-center, closed the gap to 8-5. Frank Schwindel added an RBI double to left in the ninth, trimming Long Island's deficit to two, but the comeback was halted there.

Capuano (6-1) earned the win, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four. Montgomery (1-2) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and three walks in five and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts. J.P. Woodward picked up his third save of the season despite allowing a run on two hits and a walk in one and one-third innings.

Schwindel led the Ducks offensively with three hits, an RBI and two runs. Sisco added two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk, while Manuel Geraldo recorded three hits and a run.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Super Hero Night at the ballpark, and both Spider-Man and Captain America will be making an appearance at the ballpark, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's Hospital. Additionally, Stony Brook Children's will be presenting its annual Kids Health & Safety Expo on the main concourse behind home plate. It will also be a Tex's Chicken & Burgers Thursday and a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (0-0, 18.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Mike Shawaryn (4-2, 5.97).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

