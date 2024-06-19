Charleston's Ervin Powers Dirty Birds Past Legends, 5-1

June 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - A dominant performance from Phillip Ervin propelled the Charleston Dirty Birds to a 5-1 victory over the Lexington Legends. Ervin's two home runs and four RBIs were too much for Lexington to handle, as Charleston's pitching staff stifled the Legends' bats throughout the night.

Phillip Ervin put on a show, launching two home runs to drive in four of Charleston's five runs. His two run blasts in the second inning and in the third gave the Dirty Birds an early cushion that they would never relinquish.

Charleston's starting pitcher, David Lebron, was in good form, delivering six scoreless innings while striking out nine. The Legends managed to scatter just four hits against him, unable to mount any significant threat. Relievers Seth Nightingale, Bryan Quillens, and Mason Fox combined to close out the game, allowing only one run on three hits over the final three innings.

Pedro Gonzalez provided the only offensive highlight for Lexington, hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning. Despite the late effort, the Legends' lineup struggled to generate runs, striking out 14 times and leaving eight runners on base.

The Legends will close out the series against Charleston at noon tomorrow. Get tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.