Ducks Job Fair Saturday, March 4

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality, the official food and beverage service operator of the Ducks, today announced they will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in interviewing for available positions for the 2023 season are strongly encouraged to attend.

"We look forward to welcoming prospective employees out to the ballpark on March 4," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "It is our mission to build a friendly, hardworking staff that will help provide our fans with a fun and safe environment to enjoy time with their friends and family."

All applicants must be 16 years of age or older. The organization will accept applications until 1:00 p.m. on March 4, and those attending the Job Fair will receive first consideration for employment this season. Candidates wishing to fill out their application in advance of the Job Fair may do so.

The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, grounds crew, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants, and bat boys. Additionally, Great South Bay Hospitality will be interviewing for concessions staff positions plus chefs, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, waiters, waitresses and more.

Interviews will also be conducted for opportunities with the team's promotions staff. Available positions include camera operators, public address announcers, music coordinators, video board operators, on-field hosts and team mascot.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

