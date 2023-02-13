Gastonia Honey Hunters Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - Gastonia Honey Hunters announced today that single-game tickets, for home games scheduled to be played April 28 through September 14, are now on sale. Tickets are available at https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/singlegametickets or at the box office located at CaroMont Health Park, 800 West Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052. Tickets can be purchased in-person Monday - Friday, 12:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.

The fearless, resilient, and determined Honey Hunters are thrilled to welcome fans back to CaroMont Health Park and they will storm the field for their season opening home game against the newest team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball from Frederick, MD, on Friday, April 28, 2023, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

The Honey Hunters have updated their game times for the 2023 season with all Monday through Saturday games starting at 6:35 P.M, and Sunday games will begin at 3:35 P.M, with the gates opening one hour prior to game time. The team has added four day games to their 2023 schedule, that are set to begin at 11:35 AM. These games include:

May 10 vs. Frederick

May 11 vs. Frederick

June 14 vs. So. Maryland Blue Crabs

August 9 vs. Frederick

"We are so excited to see fans back at CaroMont Health Park for the 2023 season," said Lauren Teer, Box Office Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We have a lot of activities planned this season that the entire family can enjoy. Opening day is fast approaching, and we encourage fans to act quickly and secure their seats to join us in Honey Hunters Country."

Click here for the full 2023 Season Schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule

For more information, or to shop the Honey Hunters team store, visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.