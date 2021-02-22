Ducks Ink Former Big League Pitcher Johnny Hellweg

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Johnny Hellweg. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 13th in professional baseball.

"Johnny is an imposing force on the mound," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has extensive experience as both a starting pitcher and reliever and has reached the game's highest level. We are happy to welcome him aboard."

Hellweg reached the Major Leagues in 2013 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He made eight appearances (seven starts) for the club, accumulating 30.2 innings of work. He earned his first MLB win on September 7 at Chicago's Wrigley Field, holding the Cubs to three runs over six innings of work in a 5-3 victory. In the same year of his call-up, the 32-year-old was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Brewers, the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year and a PCL Post-Season All-Star. Over 23 starts with Triple-A Nashville in 2013, he went 12-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 125.2 innings.

The Michigan native most recently spent two seasons (2018-19) with the Hiroshima Carp in Japan. He combined to go 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA, three saves and 26 strikeouts over 33 innings in Japan's Western and Central Leagues during the 2019 campaign. Prior to his stint in Japan, the righty compiled a 1.33 ERA, 11 saves and 25 strikeouts in 24 appearances with the Indianapolis Indians (AAA, Pirates) in 2018. In addition to the Brewers and Pirates, the Florida State College at Jacksonville alum has pitched in the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres organizations. Hellweg was selected by the Angels in the 16th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

