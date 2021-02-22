High Point Rockers Re-Sign RHP Josh Judy

February 22, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher Josh Judy

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers pitcher Josh Judy(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Veteran RHP Josh Judy, who signed with the High Point Rockers a year ago prior to the Covid-19 shutdown of the Atlantic League, has again signed with the Rockers for the 2021 season.

"Josh is a great addition to the backend of our bullpen," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "His experience in this league and his ability to get guys out makes him a go-to late in games for us. His interactions with the fans will also make him a crowd favorite from day one."

Judy pitched in the Atlantic League in 2019 with York, Pa., posting a 7-2 record in 54 appearances, all in relief. He had the second-most wins among non-starting pitchers in the Atlantic League in 2019. Only three pitchers in the league had more wins and a better ERA than Judy's 3.20 in 2019.

Judy made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians on May 22, 2011 and appeared in 12 games that season. He has spent time in the Cincinnati Reds organization along with stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners organizations. Judy owns a career record of 59-38 with 127 saves and a 3.25 ERA. He posted a career-best 23 saves with AAA Columbus in 2011.

During his time with the York Revolution, Judy was named a Downtown Fan Favorite in voting by fans of the Revolution, citing his determined play on the field and his generous interaction with fans off the field.

In other Rockers news, outfielder Quincy Latimore, who signed with the Rockers on February 9, has been added to the roster of the Nettuno Baseball Club of the Italian Baseball League. He is expected to re-join the Rockers' roster when he returns from overseas.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.