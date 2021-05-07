Ducks Ink 2015 Miami Marlins Southpaw Chris Reed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher with Major League experience Chris Reed. He begins his first season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and ninth in professional baseball.

"Chris is an important addition to our pitching staff," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to adding his versatility and experience to our club."

Reed reached the Major Leagues in 2015 with the Miami Marlins. He allowed two runs over four innings of work in two relief appearances, including two scoreless innings in his MLB debut on August 1 of that year against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park. The London, U.K. native played three seasons (2015-16, 2018) in the Marlins organization and began his career pitching in parts of five seasons (2011-15) in the Los Angeles Dodgers system. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2013 and a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2014.

The 30-year-old spent the past two seasons (2018-19) in the Atlantic League with the New Britain Bees. In 36 appearances (one start) during that time, he compiled a 2-3 record with a 4.37 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 45.1 innings of work. The Stanford University alum pitched under then Bees manager, and current Ducks manager, Wally Backman during the 2018 season. He previously was selected to represent the "World Team" in the 2012 MLB Futures Game, and represented Great Britain in the qualifying round of the 2013 World Baseball Classic. Reed was originally selected by the Dodgers in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 amateur draft.

"After a long hiatus, I am excited to get back to competitive baseball," said Reed. "I know I speak for all of us when I say we are excited to play in front of fans again."

