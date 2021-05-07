High Point Rockers Host Pop-Up Market this Weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in association with SAVVY Vendors and The Pitchin' Kitchen, will host a two-day Shopper's Market at Truist Point on May 8th and 9th. The Mother's Day Weekend event will feature over 40 local vendors and food trucks. The Pop-Up Market is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All state, local and CDC guidelines for safety will be in effect.

The Pop-Up Market features live entertainment, music, food, giveaways and breathtaking views of the ever-growing downtown High Point area.

