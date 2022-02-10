Ducks/GSBH Job Fair Saturday, March 5

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality today announced they will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in applying and interviewing for available positions for the 2022 season are encouraged to attend.

"We are looking for friendly and hardworking individuals to be a part of our game day staff this season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Our goal remains to create a fun and safe environment for our fans, as they return to the ballpark to watch Ducks baseball."

Applicants for all positions must be 16 years of age or older. The organization will accept applications until 1:00 p.m. on March 5, and those attending the Job Fair will receive first consideration for employment this year. Candidates wishing to print and fill out an application form in advance to bring with them to the Job Fair may do so.

The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants, bat boys and grounds crew. Additionally, Great South Bay Hospitality, the team's official food and beverage service operator, will be interviewing for positions such as concessions staff, chefs, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, suite servers and more.

Interviews will also be conducted for opportunities with the team's promotions staff. Available positions include camera operators, music coordinators, video board operators and team mascot.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

